|
|
(March 17, 1944 – June 10, 2019) Mass is being said nightly at 7:00 p.m. followed by rosary at 7:30 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo and refreshments will be served at the family residence at #523 Chalan Kanton Tasi, Route 4, Ipan, Talofofo. On June 15, rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. and mass at 5:00 p.m., and on June 16, rosary will be at 9:00 a.m. and Mass at 9:30 a.m. Viewing and Last Respects will be held on Saturday, June 22, beginning at 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Interment Services with Military Honors to follow thereafter at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 14, 2019