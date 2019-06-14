Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
View Map
(March 17, 1944 – June 10, 2019) Mass is being said nightly at 7:00 p.m. followed by rosary at 7:30 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo and refreshments will be served at the family residence at #523 Chalan Kanton Tasi, Route 4, Ipan, Talofofo. On June 15, rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. and mass at 5:00 p.m., and on June 16, rosary will be at 9:00 a.m. and Mass at 9:30 a.m. Viewing and Last Respects will be held on Saturday, June 22, beginning at 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Interment Services with Military Honors to follow thereafter at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 14, 2019
