Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Francis of Assisi Church
Yona
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St Francis of Assisi Church
Yona
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park
Leyang, Barrigada
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick Diego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Dean Guerrero Diego


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Derrick Dean Guerrero Diego Obituary
(April 14,1988 - May 7, 2019) Fondly known as "D" Formerly of Talofofo, was called to stand by Gods throne at the age of 31. Rosaries are being held nightly until Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the family residence in Windward Hills. Family Viewing will be held from 9 am to 11 am at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Last Respects will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St Francis of Assisi Church, Yona from 9 am followed by mass 12 pm. Derrick will be laid to rest at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada at 1 pm.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now