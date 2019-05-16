|
(April 14,1988 - May 7, 2019) Fondly known as "D" Formerly of Talofofo, was called to stand by Gods throne at the age of 31. Rosaries are being held nightly until Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the family residence in Windward Hills. Family Viewing will be held from 9 am to 11 am at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Last Respects will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St Francis of Assisi Church, Yona from 9 am followed by mass 12 pm. Derrick will be laid to rest at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada at 1 pm.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 16, 2019