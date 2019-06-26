Resources
In celebration of their eternal life, Diego (1st) & Sean (18th), we invite you to join us in prayer. Mass of Intention - June 26 - 27 at 6:00 PM, Blessed Diego De San Vitores Church, Tumon. On the Final Day, Friday, June 28, 2019, Rosary will be at 5:30pm, followed by Anniversary Mass at Blessed Diego. Dinner will be served immediately after at the family's residence (107 Quail Ct. Ypapao Estates, Dededo). Si Yu'os Ma'ase, Angie Mendiola and children (Pearl , Diego II, & Sean Diego).

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 26, 2019
