Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Santa Rita
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dionisio Manzano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dionisio M. "Dennis" Manzano


1926 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dionisio M. "Dennis" Manzano Obituary
Rosary is being said nightly at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita as follows: Sunday to Friday at 6 P.M., Saturday at 4:15 P.M., Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 P.M. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -