Rosary is being said nightly at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita as follows: Sunday to Friday at 6 P.M., Saturday at 4:15 P.M., Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 P.M. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020