(March 17, 1934 - September 24, 2020) "Familian "Gabit" / "Liberato" ~ Fondly known as "Lalang" / "Lole" of Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 86... Last Respects for Dolores will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.