(October 4, 1992 - May 10, 2019) Formerly of Inarajan and now resides in Toto, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 26. Mass of Intention is offered every evening at 6:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto, except on Thursday, Mass will be at 12:00 noon followed by the Rosary. Last respects will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto from 9:00 am ~ 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 17, 2019