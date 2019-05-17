Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Toto
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Toto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donovan Afaisen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donovan Manuel Afaisen


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donovan Manuel Afaisen Obituary
(October 4, 1992 - May 10, 2019) Formerly of Inarajan and now resides in Toto, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 26. Mass of Intention is offered every evening at 6:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto, except on Thursday, Mass will be at 12:00 noon followed by the Rosary. Last respects will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto from 9:00 am ~ 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now