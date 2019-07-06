|
|
"Do" "D", of Yigo was called to eternal rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 61. Nightly mass and rosaries are being prayed at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, and will end on Monday July 8, 2019. Last respects for Doris will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9am - 12pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1pm and interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park Cemetery in Barrigada where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 6, 2019