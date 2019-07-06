Services
Our Lady of Lourdes
153 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu
Yigo, Guam 96929
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Finona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Blas Finona

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Blas Finona Obituary
"Do" "D", of Yigo was called to eternal rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 61. Nightly mass and rosaries are being prayed at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, and will end on Monday July 8, 2019. Last respects for Doris will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9am - 12pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1pm and interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park Cemetery in Barrigada where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.