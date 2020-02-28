Doris Franquez Lowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Franquez Lowe Obituary
Doris Franquez Lowe passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved husband, Cameron Lowe, and children Barrett (Betsy), Steven (Susan), and Leslie Brunick (Michael), on February 20, 2020. She was born in 1933 in Hagatna, Guam to James and Carmen Franquez. She is also survived by her sister Vivian Danielson (Arnie), brother Joseph Franquez (Dolores), and countless extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Doris F. Lowe to Old Donation Episcopal Church at 4449 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -