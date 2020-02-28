|
Doris Franquez Lowe passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved husband, Cameron Lowe, and children Barrett (Betsy), Steven (Susan), and Leslie Brunick (Michael), on February 20, 2020. She was born in 1933 in Hagatna, Guam to James and Carmen Franquez. She is also survived by her sister Vivian Danielson (Arnie), brother Joseph Franquez (Dolores), and countless extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Doris F. Lowe to Old Donation Episcopal Church at 4449 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020