(March 20, 1952 - May 27, 2020) Familian "Orong" (Quintanilla Family) ~ "Doris" - "Mama" - "Grandma Big House" - Of Mangilao, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 68. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. live on Facebook... A family funeral will be held on Friday, June 12th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang-Barrigada. Interment and Final Blessing will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.