As we near the first-year anniversary of our beloved Doring's passing to eternal life, we humbly invite our families and friends to join us in celebrating the Eucharist in her memory. Mass of Intention will be offered at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. On the anniversary day, Sunday, April 7th, Mass is being offered at 10:30 am. Rosary will be prayed immediately after mass. After the Rosary, we invite everyone to join us for lunch at the family residence located at 150 Mamis Street, Mangilao. Dangkulo Na Si Yu'os Ma'ase, Ginen Emi Henson yan I Familia.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
