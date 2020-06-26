"Dorothy /Doring/Dot" Familian "Gollo" June 18, 1939 - June 20, 2020 of Sinajana, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 81. Last Respects for Dorothea will be held on Monday, June 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Pereda residence in Sinajana.
Mass for a Christian burial will be offered on Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.