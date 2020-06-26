Dorothea Pangelinan Pereda
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Dorothy /Doring/Dot" Familian "Gollo" June 18, 1939 - June 20, 2020 of Sinajana, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 81. Last Respects for Dorothea will be held on Monday, June 29 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Pereda residence in Sinajana.
Mass for a Christian burial will be offered on Tuesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:30 PM
Pereda residence
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved