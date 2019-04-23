|
|
(December 11, 1930 - April 16, 2019) Fondly known as "Eddie" of Yigo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 88. Mass of Intentions are being said at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: Monday - Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 p.m.; Sunday at 6 p.m. Last Respects for Eddie will be held on Friday, April 26th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019