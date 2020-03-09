Eduardo Vecislao Castandiello

Eduardo Vecislao Castandiello Obituary
(April 27, 1941 - March 3, 2020) Retired US Ship Repair ~ Fondly known as "Eddie" of Agat, was called home by our Heavenly Gather at the age of 78... Last Respects for Eduardo will be held on Wednesday, March 11th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Mass for a Christina burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 9, 2020
