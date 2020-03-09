Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Windward Hills
View Map

Eduardo Vecislao Castandiello


1941 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eduardo Vecislao Castandiello Obituary
(April 27, 1941 - March 3, 2020) Retired US Ship Repair ~ Fondly known as "Eddie" of Agat, was called home by our Heavenly Gather at the age of 78... Last Respects for Eduardo will be held on Wednesday, March 11th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Mass for a Christina burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -