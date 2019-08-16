|
|
"Waddy/Waddz" of Dededo Guam, Jersey City New Jersey and Mapandan Pangasinan, Philippines was called to eternal rest on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 50 in Ghent, Belgium. Nightly Mass and Rosaries is being prayed at Santa Barbara Parish Lower Church, Dededo, Guam at 6pm. Catholic Memorial Mass for Waddy will be held on August 17, 2019 from 9am - 12 noon at Santa Barbara Parish, Lower Church Dededo, Guam. Daily Rosaries and Masses for 40 days and more will also be offered at Saint Joseph the Patriarch Parish, Mapandan Pangasinan, Basilica of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary of Manaoagin Pangasinan, The Ancheta Family Chapel of Our Lady of Montserrat in Aserda Mapandan Pangasinan and other churches in the Philippines. Mass & Christian Burial will be prepared at a future date and time where his wishes will be followed, and he will be buried together with his father at the Himlayan Pilipino Memorial Park in Tandang Sora, Quezon City Philippines where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest. Please continue to pray for Edward Jr.'s soul and for his family.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019