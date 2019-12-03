|
(May 23, 1951 - November 25, 2019) Former Mayor of Yigo ~ Edwardo Antonio Calvo Arteroof Yigo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 68… Mass of Intention is offered at 6:00 pm at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna. State Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 8:00 am at the Liheslaturan Guahan Guam Congress Building in Hagatna. Last respects will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna beginning at 9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019