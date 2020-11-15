(FIRST ANNIVERSARY) "Mayor" / "Eddie" ~ We invite our families, relatives and friends to join us in celebrating the First Anniversary of My Husband, Our Dad, Our Papa, and Our Brother. Mass of Intention is being offered at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna from November 16, 2020 - November 25, 2020... On the final day, Wednesday, November 25th, the First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. in the Main Church. All masses will be Livestream on the Dulce Nombre de Maria Facebook page and airs on KUAM TV8 on Sunday, November 22nd at 9:30 a.m. Si Yu'us Ma'ase and God Bless, Artero Family Catherine, Brian, Genevieve, Edward II, Natasha, Joelyann, Joseph, Nathan and our families For safety reasons, we ask everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks.