(January 8, 1959 - October 2, 2019) "Len" was called to her eternal life at age 60… Rosary is being said nightly at 7:30pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona and will end on Saturday October 12, 2019. Last Respects for Elaine will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9:00a.m at St. Francis of Assisi, Yona. Mass for the Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00p.m. Interment service will follow at 2:15p.m., Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019