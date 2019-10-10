Services
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi, Yona
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi, Yona
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:15 PM
Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada
Elaine Sayama Reyes


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine Sayama Reyes Obituary
(January 8, 1959 - October 2, 2019) "Len" was called to her eternal life at age 60… Rosary is being said nightly at 7:30pm at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona and will end on Saturday October 12, 2019. Last Respects for Elaine will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9:00a.m at St. Francis of Assisi, Yona. Mass for the Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00p.m. Interment service will follow at 2:15p.m., Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
