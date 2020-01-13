Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Elena Wusstig Santos Lizama


1949 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elena Wusstig Santos Lizama Obituary
(October 31, 1949 - January 3, 2020) Familian "Zazi" / "Bautista" / "Beeta" / "Sarasa" / "Kondo" / "Sogue" ~ "Elaine" of Tamuning was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 70. Last Respects for Elena will be held on Wednesday, January 15th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020
