|
|
(October 31, 1949 - January 3, 2020) Familian "Zazi" / "Bautista" / "Beeta" / "Sarasa" / "Kondo" / "Sogue" ~ "Elaine" of Tamuning was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 70. Last Respects for Elena will be held on Wednesday, January 15th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020