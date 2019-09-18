|
(November 17, 1941 - September 10, 2019) "Auntie Bea", Familian "Chedo" Of Mangilao, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 77. Last Respects for Elizabeth will be held on Friday, September 20th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019