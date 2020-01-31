|
(November 28, 1933 - January 18, 2020) Lovingly known as "Geng" (Familian Lucas/Te') of Mt. Santa Rosa, Yigo passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 86... Last respects will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence, 548A Mt. Santa Rosa Rd., Mt. Santa Rosa, Yigo from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. Memorial service will be held on the same day at Yigo Baptist Church at 12:30 pm. Private Cremation will follow.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020