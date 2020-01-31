Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Her residence
548A Mt. Santa Rosa Rd
Mt. Santa Rosa
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:30 PM
Yigo Baptist Church
Resources
Elizabeth Grace Sablan Viegas


1933 - 2020
Elizabeth Grace Sablan Viegas Obituary
(November 28, 1933 - January 18, 2020) Lovingly known as "Geng" (Familian Lucas/Te') of Mt. Santa Rosa, Yigo passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 86... Last respects will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence, 548A Mt. Santa Rosa Rd., Mt. Santa Rosa, Yigo from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. Memorial service will be held on the same day at Yigo Baptist Church at 12:30 pm. Private Cremation will follow.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020
