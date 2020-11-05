Elizabeth Therese Mendiola Hudson (November 11, 1955 - October 21, 2020) "Beebee", "Liz", "GamGam", & "GG-Ma" Familian "Muñeka/tugon" of Yona was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 64. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Ada's Mortuary, Inc., in Afame, Sinajana. Followed by a private cremation. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow DPHSS COVID-19 Pandemic guidelines by using facemasks and practice social distancing. In addition, if you are unable to physically join us during the memorial service, you may partake in the viewing on Ada's Mortuary's website at www.adasmortuary.com.View the ad as it appeared in print.