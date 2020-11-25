(February 7, 1928 - November 5, 2020)Fondly known as "Echa" (familian Manok/Untalan) of Talofofo wsa called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 92... Last respects will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills from 8:30-10:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am San Miguel Church, Talofofo. Interment Service to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID 19 guidelines.