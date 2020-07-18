(October 16, 1928 - July 8, 2020) Familian "Diso" / "Brigido" / "Liberato" ~ Fondly known as "Emily" of Dededo, was called to eternal rest at the age of 91. Nightly Rosary are being streamed via Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Last Respects for Emelina will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang Barrigada. (Please be advised, due to our current COVID-19 issue on island, masks are required to be worn and social distancing will commence during the duration of services.) Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.