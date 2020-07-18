1/1
Emelina Rios Cruz
1928 - 2020
(October 16, 1928 - July 8, 2020) Familian "Diso" / "Brigido" / "Liberato" ~ Fondly known as "Emily" of Dededo, was called to eternal rest at the age of 91. Nightly Rosary are being streamed via Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Last Respects for Emelina will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang Barrigada. (Please be advised, due to our current COVID-19 issue on island, masks are required to be worn and social distancing will commence during the duration of services.) Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park Chapel
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
JUL
20
Interment
Guam Memorial Park
