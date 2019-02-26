Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilia Tenorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilia LG Tenorio


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emilia LG Tenorio Obituary
(June 30, 1946 - January 28, 2019) Also known as "ET" or "Emily", Familian Gazuman from Yigo was called home by Our Heavenly Father at the age o f 72. Nightly mass will be offered: Monday - Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:00p.m., Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment will immediately follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.