(June 30, 1946 - January 28, 2019) Also known as "ET" or "Emily", Familian Gazuman from Yigo was called home by Our Heavenly Father at the age o f 72. Nightly mass will be offered: Monday - Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:00p.m., Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment will immediately follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019