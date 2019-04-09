|
|
Remembering Emily Perez Salas on her 1st Anniversary...We would like to invite our families and friends to join us in prayer as we celebrate the 1st Anniversary of our loved one in to eternal life. Mass of Intention will be offered at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina. On the final night, Tuesday, April 16, Mass will be held at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina at 5:00 p.m. Kindly Join us in Remembrance, The Family.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019