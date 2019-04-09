Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Perez Salas

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Emily Perez Salas In Memoriam
Remembering Emily Perez Salas on her 1st Anniversary...We would like to invite our families and friends to join us in prayer as we celebrate the 1st Anniversary of our loved one in to eternal life. Mass of Intention will be offered at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina. On the final night, Tuesday, April 16, Mass will be held at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina at 5:00 p.m. Kindly Join us in Remembrance, The Family.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.