(June 6, 1929 - August 12, 2019) Familian Mora, Of Afame, Sinajana, was called to her eternal rest on August 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is offered at 7:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at 7:30 pm at St. Jude Church in Sinajana, except on Saturday, Mass at 5:00 pm, Rosary at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Mass at 8:30 am, Rosary at 7:30 pm. Last respects will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Jude Church in Sinajana beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019