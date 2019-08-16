Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Jude Church
Sinajana
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jude Church
Sinajana
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pigo Catholic Cemetery
Anigua
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Aflague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Quintanilla Aflague


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma Quintanilla Aflague Obituary
(June 6, 1929 - August 12, 2019) Familian Mora, Of Afame, Sinajana, was called to her eternal rest on August 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is offered at 7:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at 7:30 pm at St. Jude Church in Sinajana, except on Saturday, Mass at 5:00 pm, Rosary at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Mass at 8:30 am, Rosary at 7:30 pm. Last respects will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Jude Church in Sinajana beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now