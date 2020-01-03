|
|
We invite our friends and family to join us in prayers as we celebrate the first anniversary of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Enriqueta, into eternal life. Mass will be celebrated beginning on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatna. On the final day, Wednesday January 15, 2020, mass will be at 6:00 p.m. Kindly join us in prayers, The Family.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020