In loving memory of Ernesto Arellano Natividad. As we wish him farewell and happy travels, last respects for Jesus and funeral arrangements will be held in California on September 18th and the 19th, 2020. Respectively, the Vigil will be held at Brown's Colonial Mortuary in Santa Ana from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and the Mass is tentatively scheduled at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove from 10:00 am to 11:30 am along with the Burial following thereafter, at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, in Orange.