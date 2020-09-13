1/2
Ernesto Arellano "Ernie" Natividad
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernesto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Ernesto Arellano Natividad. As we wish him farewell and happy travels, last respects for Jesus and funeral arrangements will be held in California on September 18th and the 19th, 2020. Respectively, the Vigil will be held at Brown's Colonial Mortuary in Santa Ana from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and the Mass is tentatively scheduled at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove from 10:00 am to 11:30 am along with the Burial following thereafter, at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, in Orange.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Vigil
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Colonial Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Christ Cathedral
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Burial
Holy Sepulcher Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Colonial Mortuary
204 West 17th Street
Santa Ana, CA 92706
(714)542-3949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown Colonial Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved