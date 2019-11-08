|
(January 4, 1931 – October 27, 2019) also known as "Ernie" of Agat, was called to eternal life at the age of 88. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid starting on Friday, November 15, 2019 beginning at 5:00 PM at the residence (257-A RR Cruz Subdivision, Agat, Guam, Tel: 565-1079), and will continue at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona, Guam.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019