(September 2, 1928 - October 27, 2019) Fondly known as "NIA/NA" Of Dededo, and formerly of Susupe, Saipan was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 91. Last Respects for Estefania will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019