Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Nuestra Senora De Las Aguas Catholic Church
Mongmong
View Map
Estela Muniz Platon


Estela Muniz Platon Obituary
Fondly known as "Manang Tela" of Yigo was born on November 07, 1937 and called to her eternal life on February 04, 2020 at the age of 82. Mass schedule: Mass of intention on Wednesday 6:00 p.m at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Family viewing will be held at Ada's Funeral Home at 5:30 - 6:30 p.m on Thursday. Last respects will be held on Friday, February 07, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m - 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m at Nuestra Senora De Las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Private cremation will follow thereafter.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
