Fondly known as "Manang Tela" of Yigo was born on November 07, 1937 and called to her eternal life on February 04, 2020 at the age of 82. Mass schedule: Mass of intention on Wednesday 6:00 p.m at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Family viewing will be held at Ada's Funeral Home at 5:30 - 6:30 p.m on Thursday. Last respects will be held on Friday, February 07, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m - 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m at Nuestra Senora De Las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Private cremation will follow thereafter.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020