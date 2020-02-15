|
"Ted" • Familian Nacha / Bobo ~ Born October 5, 1926 and called home to the House of the Father on February 12, 2020 at the age of 93. Mass of intentions is being held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo Monday through Friday - 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday - 5 p.m. Last respects will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020