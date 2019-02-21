Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Evelyn Anita Cruz Obituary
(March 1950 - February 13, 2019) Familian "Meritdu" ~ Of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (Lower Level) followed by the rosary; 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Upper Level) followed by the rosary. Masses and rosaries will end on February 21st… Last Respects for Evelyn will be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
