(April 29, 1968 – August 25, 2019) Also known as "Eve" of Talofofo was called to eternal life at the age of 51. Mass is being said nightly at 7:00 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo and will end on September 6, 2019. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9:00 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon on Friday, September 6, 2019 at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
