First Death Anniversary ~ "Amy" ~ WE, THE FAMILY, WOULD LIKE TO INVITE ALL OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO JOIN US IN REMEMBERING OUR WIFE AND MOTHER ON THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF HER ETERNAL LIFE. MASS OF INTENTION WILL BE OFFERED AT SAN VICENTE CHURCH IN BARRIGADA ON JULY 17, 2020 AT 6PM, FOLLOWED BY ROSARY. PLEASE JOIN US IN PRAYER AND KINDLY ASK EVERYONE TO FOLLOW COVID-19 GUIDELINES. THANK YOU, SI YU'OS MA'ASE & MARAMING SALAMAT. PETE, LESLIE AND TIFFANY.