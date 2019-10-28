|
(February 4, 1945 - October 20, 2019) "Cito/Lex" of Barrigada was called to his eternal rest at the age of 74. Rosaries will be held at San Vicente Ferrer-San Roke Church in Barrigada on Monday and Tuesday (October 28-29) following the mass at 6pm. Last respects for Felix may be paid on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9:00am-11:30am at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00noon. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 28, 2019