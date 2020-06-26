Desert Storm Veteran, U.S. Army Retired, GDOE Retired Social Studies Teacher. Formerly of MongMong, residing in Dededo was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 77. Last respects for Felix will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 8:30am to 11 :30am at Ada's Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00pm at Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Church, MongMong. Interment will follow at the Veterans Cemetery where we will bid him farewell.