Felix Roberto Santos
1943 - 2020
Desert Storm Veteran, U.S. Army Retired, GDOE Retired Social Studies Teacher. Formerly of MongMong, residing in Dededo was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 77. Last respects for Felix will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 8:30am to 11 :30am at Ada's Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00pm at Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Church, MongMong. Interment will follow at the Veterans Cemetery where we will bid him farewell.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
08:30 - 11:30 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Church
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
