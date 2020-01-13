|
(November 14, 1949 - December 2, 2019) Formerly of Tamuning, having resided in Rancho Murieta, California for the last 16 years, joined our Lord in heaven at the age of 70. Memorial Service for Felomenia will be held Friday, Jan. 17th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020