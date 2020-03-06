|
(March 22, 1920 - February 29, 2020) Filemon Catabay Carino of Maina, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 99. Rosary is being prayed at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; and on Sunday after the 8 a.m. mass. Last Respects for Filemon will be held on Monday, March 9th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
