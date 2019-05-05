Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Inarajan
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Inarajan
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Duenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Diego Duenas


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Diego Duenas Obituary
(October 30, 1955 – April 29, 2019) of Inarajan, was called home at the age of 63.Mass of Intention and Rosary are being held at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan. 5/5 Sunday - Mass at 8:00am followed by Rosary; 5/6 Monday - Viewing at Our Lady of Peace (Windward Hills) from 10:00am - 12:00pm. 5/7 Tuesday (9th Night) - Mass at 6:00pm followed by Rosary and Dinner at the Social Hall. Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 beginning from 9:00am - 12:30pm at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment Service to follow at Our Lady of Peaace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now