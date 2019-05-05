|
(October 30, 1955 – April 29, 2019) of Inarajan, was called home at the age of 63.Mass of Intention and Rosary are being held at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan. 5/5 Sunday - Mass at 8:00am followed by Rosary; 5/6 Monday - Viewing at Our Lady of Peace (Windward Hills) from 10:00am - 12:00pm. 5/7 Tuesday (9th Night) - Mass at 6:00pm followed by Rosary and Dinner at the Social Hall. Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 beginning from 9:00am - 12:30pm at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment Service to follow at Our Lady of Peaace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 5, 2019