(July 21, 1949 - July 24, 2019) Of Tucson, Arizona and formerly of Mangilao was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 70. Last Respects for Frances will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019