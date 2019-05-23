|
|
(September 17, 1933 - May 9, 2019) "Nanay", "Lola Pansing", "Mama" Formerly of San Miguel, Iloilo, Philippines and resident of Mangilao, was called to eternal rest at the age of 85. Rosaries are being held nightly at 7:00 PM at the Pama's residence at 201 Atgidun Street, Latte Plantation, Mangilao. Last respects: Overnight viewing and wake will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25 at the Pama's residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level), Dededo at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 23, 2019