Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Pama's residence
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level)
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisca Argenal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisca Sabuquia Argenal


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francisca Sabuquia Argenal Obituary
(September 17, 1933 - May 9, 2019) "Nanay", "Lola Pansing", "Mama" Formerly of San Miguel, Iloilo, Philippines and resident of Mangilao, was called to eternal rest at the age of 85. Rosaries are being held nightly at 7:00 PM at the Pama's residence at 201 Atgidun Street, Latte Plantation, Mangilao. Last respects: Overnight viewing and wake will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 25 at the Pama's residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level), Dededo at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.