(July 4, 1964 - December 28, 2019) "Jr./Doma" of Inarajan, formerly of Merizo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is being offered at the San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo Saturday, Jan 04, 2020 - Mass at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan 05, 2020 - Mass at 11 am - 9th day. Last Respects for Jr, will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
