Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
San Dimas Catholic Church
Merizo
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
San Dimas Catholic Church
Merizo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
San Dimas Catholic Church
Merizo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco Anderson Cruz Jr.


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Francisco Anderson Cruz Jr. Obituary
(July 4, 1964 - December 28, 2019) "Jr./Doma" of Inarajan, formerly of Merizo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is being offered at the San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo Saturday, Jan 04, 2020 - Mass at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan 05, 2020 - Mass at 11 am - 9th day. Last Respects for Jr, will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -