Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Catholic Church
Mongmong
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Catholic Church
Mongmong
Francisco Dela Rosa Santos Obituary
(November 15, 1933 - April 2, 2019) "Frank", Familian ''Pacencia" Of Mongmong, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 85. Last respects for Frank will be held on 12 April 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
