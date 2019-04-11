|
(November 15, 1933 - April 2, 2019) "Frank", Familian ''Pacencia" Of Mongmong, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 85. Last respects for Frank will be held on 12 April 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Nuestra Senora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019