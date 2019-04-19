|
We, the family of the late Francisco Dela Rosa Santos Have been blessed with relatives, friends, service providers, and spiritual leaders who surrounded us with love and support during our loved one's death, rosaries and funeral. Our hearts will forever treasure the many deeds of compassion and support we received. We ask our Eternal Father to look upon each of you with kindness, to bless you, and to continue supporting you, for we are sure of your goodness. Un Dangkulu Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase & thank you all so much. The Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019