Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Santos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco Dela Rosa Santos

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Francisco Dela Rosa Santos In Memoriam
We, the family of the late Francisco Dela Rosa Santos Have been blessed with relatives, friends, service providers, and spiritual leaders who surrounded us with love and support during our loved one's death, rosaries and funeral. Our hearts will forever treasure the many deeds of compassion and support we received. We ask our Eternal Father to look upon each of you with kindness, to bless you, and to continue supporting you, for we are sure of your goodness. Un Dangkulu Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase & thank you all so much. The Family.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.