Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Inarajan
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Inarajan
Francisco Diego Quinata
(February 2, 1947 - June 10, 2019) Familian "Akadiam/Cayetano" Of Inarajan, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 72. Last Respects for Francisco will be held on Friday, June 28th from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 27, 2019
