SFC (U.S. Army, Ret.) Francisco Duenas Flores (familian "Dimas-Terao" and "Piti") of Sinajana, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 74. To his family and friends, he was affectionately known as "Frank" and "Kiko." Visitation for Frank will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Interment service will follow at 12:00 p.m at Veterans Cemetery, Piti.