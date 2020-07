(March 29, 1977 - July 8, 2020) Familian "Taluba/Gadi/Kadi" ~ "Frankie / Frank" of Tamuning, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 43... Last respects for Francisco will be held on Monday, July 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang-Barrigada. Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. at Saint Anthony Church in Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.