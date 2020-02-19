|
(November 6, 1947 - February 12, 2020) Familian Kalando / Fuji ~ Fondly known as "Kiko" of Agana Heights, was called home by our heavenly Father on February 12, 2020 at the age of 72... Mass of Intentions are being offered at 6:00 pm, followed by Rosary at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights. Last respects may be paid on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights beginning at 9:00am - 11:30am. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020